Blaze Cummings — obituary

Cummings, Blaze-Lyle Andrew

With heavy hearts the Cummings family is announcing that Blaze has gone to rest with his Grandpa John Quinlan on Monday, March 14, 2022. He will be missed by his parents Robert Cummings and Jacqueline Quinlan (Graham). Fondly remembered by his sisters Brook-lynn, Bailey-Jane, Bethany, his niece Mila and his cat, Jimi. Missed by his grandparents, aunts, uncles and family.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Monday, March 21, 2022 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 11am in the Holy Name of Mary Parish (134 Bridge St., Almonte) with a reception to follow in the C.R. Gamble Funeral Home (127 Church St. Almonte) Spring interment St. Mary’s Cemetery. (Almonte).

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com