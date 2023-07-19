BLT Pasta Salad

by Susan Hanna

This pasta salad from Half Baked Harvest would be great for a summer potluck. Cook bacon and corn and whip up the ranch dressing. Cook the pasta, drain and toss with dressing, cheese, lettuce, cherry tomatoes and corn. Add the avocado and bacon just before serving. Cook’s note: Instead of grilling the corn, I removed the kernels from the cob and cooked them in a little oil in a skillet until they were beginning to caramelize. I used regular cheddar cheese instead of one with spices added.

Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Astro Balkan-style yogurt is additive free, as is Lea & Perrins Worcestershire. I used Hellman’s original mayonnaise and Free From bacon. Check the dried spices for colour and anti-caking agents and check the cheddar to make sure it does not contain colour. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Jalapeño ranch dressing

½ cup (125 ml) plain Greek yogurt or sour cream

1/3 cup (82.5 ml) mayonnaise

2 tablespoons (30 ml) buttermilk

1 cup (250 ml) fresh basil

½ cup (125 ml) fresh cilantro

¼ cup (60 ml) fresh chopped chives

1 jalapeño, seeded, if desired

2 teaspoons (10 ml) Worcestershire

1 teaspoon (5 ml) garlic powder

1 teaspoon (5 ml) onion powder

kosher salt and black pepper

Salad

1 pound (454 g) short cut pasta

1 cup (250 ml) cubed spicy cheddar cheese

1 head romaine lettuce, shredded

2 cups (500 ml) cherry tomatoes, halved

2 cups (500 ml) grilled corn (about 3 ears)

8 slices cooked bacon, crumbled

1 avocado, diced

Preparation: