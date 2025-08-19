Blueberry tea at Union Hall

Union Hall Trillium Grant to be celebrated at blueberry tea

We are excited to announce that the Union Hall Community Centre has been successful in its application for a Capital Grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation. The funds will be used to complete an improvement project begun several years ago when we began modernizing the facility and moving toward year-round operation. The $28,300 grant will be used to insulate the hall and install an energy-efficient heating system, which will also provide air-conditioning in the summer months. Don’t worry – the trusty woodstove will still be in place to provide that old-time, country feeling on chilly days, in the building which has been serving the community since 1857.

Other improvements will be to enhance our storage to make room for people to park their winter clothes and boots during cold-weather events. We will be expanding our programming to include a more diverse variety of activities for older adults, young families and everyone in between. The hall is already a sought-after venue for family parties and celebrations and is host to yoga classes and musical events. Line dancing is on the horizon for fall. We look forward to hearing from more local groups who are looking for a comfortable and affordable place to meet.

The Trillium news coincides with Union Hall’s annual Blueberry Tea, scheduled for Sunday, August 24th, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Bring your family to enjoy freshly baked blueberry desserts along with a cold drink, hot cup of tea or freshly brewed Equator coffee. There is no charge for this event, but donations are always welcome and greatly appreciated.

Thanks to the support of Mississippi Mills, The Hub/Rebound and private donors, our dedicated volunteers continue to preserve and maintain this historic landmark that has touched the lives of so many.

Make it a date for Sunday, August 24th, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Union Hall, 1984 Wolf Grove Road (at the corner of Tatlock Road). We can’t wait to meet you there!