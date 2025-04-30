Bernadette van Duyvendyk, February 17, 2025

I live in a box of seeds

collected last fall

now lying dormant

as the doldrums of winter

ignite a raw west wind

that heaves towering screens of flying snow

through naked tree limbs

just outside the window panes

I live in a box of seeds

you shake the box

a simple promise in your palm

possibilities, saved from the dumpster

yet viable

patiently arranged alphabetically

in shallow, cardboard trays

I live in a box of seeds

when spring’s sun sweetens the earth

I am released from this box

of cool dry darkness

through an ever so brief breath of light

into a warm, moist soil

of measured rows

I live in a box of seeds

we birth sprouts

watered and rooted

by the gravitational pull

of a waxing and waning moon

spirited by the warm soul of June’s sun

bearing buds, leafing out

I live in a box of seeds

new life awakens

coded with a mission

to bear fruit

to nourish our nurturing host

with a bounty

of luscious legumes, leafy greens, and squashy squash

I live in a box of seeds

robustly maturing

hopeful for a gracious nod of appreciation,

and silent gratitude, before the harvest,

while there is still a moment

to hear you

our limited lives fertile and fragile-just like yours