Brian Kealey — obituary

Kealey, Brian Philip

After 79 years of love, laughter, and memories Brian Kealey passed peacefully on November 20, 2023 surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn (nee Lowry), with whom he shared 53 beautiful years. Brian will be deeply missed by his twin girls Andrea McClymont (Troy), and Angela Acheson (Rob). Nothing brought Brian more pride and joy than his grandchildren – Michaela, Branden, Jarred and Jenna. He also leaves behind his siblings Noreen (late Ron Syme), Linda (Don O’Neill), Norbert (May) and Kenneth (Sandra), in-laws Barbara (late Kevin) and Elaine (late Gerry). Predeceased by his parents Samuel and Cecelia Kealey (nee Hughes), brothers little Brian, Michael, Bill and sister in-law Betty Ann. He will be sincerely missed by his many nieces and nephews within the Lowry and Kealey families, and his Lowry family in-laws: late Edwin and Marian Lowry, Shirley Eastman, Lois Lowry and Irene Hilliard (Mervyn).

Brian leaves behind a beautiful legacy in his family, whom he adored. Born and raised in Almonte, Brian was hard working, kind and generous. He was a devout Catholic who lived the values of love, compassion, empathy, and integrity. He took great pride in his work and his home. Brian was always happy to share a laugh and memories with a hot cup of coffee and his beloved treats with family, friends and neighbours. He held tightly to family traditions that united loved ones, cherishing these gatherings as precious moments. His devotion to his family and his faith knew no bounds. He spent his later years bringing smiles, joy, laughter and unconditional love to his grandchildren.

Brian’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to his Fairview Manor family, who provided him with compassionate care for the past three years. A special thank you to Lois and Joanna for always standing by us through thick and thin.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Brian’s name to the Toronto Hospital for Sick Kids, or the Almonte General Hospital-Fairview Manor Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for teaching us the true meaning of unconditional love, faith, humility, integrity and perseverance.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11am in the Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, Almonte. Reception to follow in the Almonte Legion.

