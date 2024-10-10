Bring your antiques for appraisal to Archives Lanark

Do you have treasures in your attic, or items handed down from generations past? Ever wonder if those vintage pieces of china or antique pendants hidden away in your cupboards are more than just sentimentally valuable?

Bring your items to Archives Lanark on Saturday, October 26th from 2-4 pm and find out! We are located at 1920 Drummond Concession 7.

Janet Carlile is a noted appraiser and will appraise your antiques, large or small (no fire-arms please). Ms. Carlile has appeared on Canadian Antiques Roadshow and has appraised antiques for the House of Commons and Rideau Hall. Through regular contact with auction houses and specialists across North America and Europe, Ms. Carlile maintains a current knowledge of all types of antiques.

Lanark Archives will be open to visitors from 1-4pm as well, for those who would like to chat with our volunteers, view our displays or just find out what Archives Lanark is all about.

Please email us at info@archiveslanark.ca or call us at 613-706-6022 to register your items. The cost is $10 per item or 3 items for $25. Register early to ensure your spot!

All proceeds will go towards purchasing archival supplies so our precious historical documents will be available for future generations to enjoy.