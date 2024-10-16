Bring your leaves to Community Compost Composers

It’s that time of year again! Starting October 15th 2024 the Community Compost Composer team is ready to accept Almonte’s leaves to make fungal dominant compost (FDC)/leaf mould-Gardeners Gold! FDC re-enlivens the biology of degraded soil and helps to regenerate overworked soil with organic carbon. Check out our website for further information about FDC: http:/communitycompostcomposers.ca

Tree leaves are our raw material and our priority. In previous years we accepted limited amounts of garden waste but we would prefer that you put your garden waste to the curb for municipal pickup. To prepare the leaves used in our process we chop them with a lawnmower. It is important and crucial for the safety of our team of volunteers that non organic material such as stones, glass, wire and asphalt not be included in the bagged leaves. Wood material (twigs, branches) must be smaller than your baby finger. If you use Roundup or other chemicals, please do not bring this affected material to us.

We were overwhelmed last year with the community’s response for leaves with their generous contribution of 2,700+ bags. Due to limited space and age of our team, we are setting a limit on the total volume of leaves that we can accept this year. Leaf drop off is at 4925 March Road (1 km east of Almonte traffic circle). Please contact Scott by phone at 613-897-8838 or via email at compostcomposers@gmail.com to arrange leaf drop off. This change will allow us to manage volume of leaves. We will be closing down when we receive 1,800 bags or by Sunday Nov. 24th, 2024 whichever comes first.

Community Compost Composers is having its annual Fall Open House on Saturday October 26th, 2024 from 2:30 – 4:30. Come check us out and see our set up. Compost and Bio-reactors will be available for purchase during the open house. We look forward to seeing you!

If you are interested in getting involved with Community Compost Composers, we are always looking for volunteers to help. This project is part of Climate Network Lanark’s composting working group and a portion of the proceeds from the sale of our products is directed towards their climate initiatives.