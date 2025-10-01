Classified AdsCalifornia shutters to give away California shutters to give away October 1, 2025 Will fit most 6 ft wide patio doors with a 9 ft ceiling as are most of the townhouses in River Front Estates Almonte. All hardware included. Door opening 93″ high, 71.5″ wide. In very good condition. Almonte pick up. 613-256-7123 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Power tools for sale September 28, 2025 For Sale: Tandem kayak September 24, 2025 Chest freezer, best offer September 24, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Canadian Handwoven Overshot Coverlets exhibit at Textile Museum October 1, 2025 California shutters to give away October 1, 2025 Olde Tyme Country Dinner & Dance in Clayton, October 5 October 1, 2025 The Night Sky: The Birds and the Bees October 1, 2025 Bean Salad September 28, 2025 Dogs and pot are a bad mix September 30, 2025 From the Archives Community gathers to hear opposition to Enerdu hydro generating plan Wednesday May 16 Mississippi Mills Chamber of Commerce mixer a rousing success! Hub gives a New Year’s peek at Mill Street reno Fulton’s Pancake House and Sugar Bush Local “Hit Squad” member is fighting invasive species Shrimp, Snow Pea and Cashew Stir-Fry The Almonte Ultramar Green donation boxes divert donations from the Hub