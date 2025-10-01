Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Canadian Handwoven Overshot Coverlets exhibit at Textile Museum

A Lifetime of Collecting Part 2: Canadian...

California shutters to give away

Will fit most 6 ft wide patio...

Olde Tyme Country Dinner & Dance in Clayton, October 5

Don’t forget to stop by the Clayton...
Classified AdsCalifornia shutters to give away

California shutters to give away

Will fit most 6 ft wide patio doors with a 9 ft ceiling as are most of the townhouses in River Front Estates Almonte. All hardware included.

Door opening 93″ high, 71.5″ wide.

In very good condition.

Almonte pick up.

613-256-7123

Related

Power tools for sale

For Sale: Tandem kayak

Chest freezer, best offer

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone