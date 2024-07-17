Outdoor cactuses can do fine in our climate

Dick & Maureen Choquette of Almonte send along this note:

A friend here in town gave us some cactuses a few years ago and they have really multiplied since. We used to spend part of the winter in beautiful Sedona, Arizona and having the little prickly pears here in Canada is kind of special to us and complements our home’s southwest decor.

We believe they are known as Eastern Prickly Pear Cactus and they can easily survive our winter climate here in Almonte without any care required. They simply wilt and flatten a bit in the late fall and remain snow-covered all Winter. While looking sickly in spring they quickly come around and stand up, ready for the next season. In summer, they easily go through very hot and dry spells without watering, but I always spoil them and give them a mild soak when I water the rest of the garden, along with a spray or two of Miracle-Gro. The beautiful flowers bloom in July and last about 2 weeks.