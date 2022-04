From the Mayor:

Let’s celebrate! Help plan our Bicentennial – applications are due THIS FRIDAY! We have the following working groups to help plan a celebration together:

Indigenous

Agriculture

Art & Culture

Museums & Heritage

Ramsay

Pakenham

Almonte

I encourage everyone to get involved! For more information or to apply: www.mississippimills.ca/en/news/happy-new-year-it-s-time-to-start-planning-our-200th-anniversary-party.aspx