Parkinson’s support group information event

The Almonte Parkinson’s Disease Support Group is pleased to announce that Dr. Tiago Mestre will be joining us for an information and Q&A session at Orchard View by the Mississippi, 219 Paterson Street, Almonte on Monday, August 26 from 10 a.m. to noon.

This opportunity is available to those with Parkinson’s, their families and caregivers, as well as health care staff.

Dr. Mestre is a physician with The Ottawa Hospital and a researcher with The Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and the uOttawa Brain and Mind Research Institute. He is currently leading the implementation of programs for treatment of advanced PD patients at The Ottawa Hospital including Deep Brain Stimulation and Duodopa. He leads a clinical research program in Movement Disorders focused in the area of drug development in areas of need, development of better outcomes for clinical trials and optimization of drug development from a preclinical to a first-in-human and confirmatory stages, fostering collaborations intra and extra-mural with basic neuroscience and clinical research groups. The different lines of research include the conduction of investigator-initiated clinical trials in Parkinson Disease, the study of placebos and expectation of benefit using Parkinson Disease as a model, identification of clinical phenotypes applicable to clinical research in PD and development of prediction rules for incident PD. He is interested in the development of novel paradigm of care delivery in PD, transposable to other chronic neurodgenerative disorders. As leader of the Deep Brain Stimulation program is interested in the development of novel paradigms of stimulation.

To confirm your attendance, please contact Sidney Thomson, Almonte Parkinson Support Group Facilitator at dansid@sympatico.ca or 613-253-6980.