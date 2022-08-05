Friday, August 5, 2022
Ruth Stewart — obituary

Stewart, Ruth Mary (nee Belsher) Ruth died peacefully on Friday,...

Nursing shortage to close CP hospital on Saturday

The Emergency Department at Carleton Place &...

FOR  SALE: 2009 Princecraft 18-foot pontoon boat

40hp Mercury Big Foot  engine -can...
The BillboardCall for presenters for Fall/Spring MMPL Travelogue series

Call for presenters for Fall/Spring MMPL Travelogue series

Have you been traveling or living abroad?

The library community wants to hear about it!

Consider presenting a TRAVELOGUE at the library! Tell us what new places you discovered; interesting accommodations you experienced; different customs, languages and travel initiatives you explored. Contact Berta at babaroa@mississippimills.ca or call 613-256-1037 to volunteer as a presenter.

Travelogue events meet in the main library room of the Almonte Branch, every third Wednesday of the month from September to April at 7pm. Presenters’ date preferences can be accommodated.

Never presented a travelogue? A travelogue is an illustrated lecture (usually slides with photos or videos). Presenters generally include descriptions of the locale, descriptions of subjective experiences (thoughts, blunders, fears, fun), informed commentary about a place (its history and culture), and accounts of interactions with locals. Travelogues vary in length (an hour max.). Questions are posed and answered. A great evening of informative entertainment!

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

