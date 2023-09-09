CAMMAC Ottawa Valley chorus annual choir concert in Arnprior, September 1

The CAMMAC Ottawa Valley chorus will perform their annual choir concert in the spectacular cathedral setting of St John Chrysostom Church in Arnprior, on September 10th at 3.00pm.

CAMMAC (Canadian Amateur Musicians / Musiciens Amateurs du Canada), now in its 70th year, draws choristers for a summer choir from up and down the Ottawa Valley, including Pembroke, Cobden, Almonte, Pakenham, Carleton Place, Arnprior, White Lake, Waba, Braeside and Sand Point.

This year the concert showcases three highly talented local professional musicians. Guest Artistic Director is Lisa Webber, a mainstay in the cultural arts scene, founder of the Arnprior Community Choir, Two Rivers Musical Productions, and a ladies group Tutti, with a very active voice studio in Arnprior.

Renfrew soprano and music teacher, Jessica Belanger, will lift her voice to the heavens as she performs several solos. Ian Guenette, Music Director and organist at St James Anglican Church, Carleton Place will feature on the organ.

Accompanied by an ensemble of other professional musicians, including on harp and glockenspiel, the program includes the much-loved Requiem by John Rutter, with solos on oboe and cello. An a cappella piece by Slovenian Ambrož Čopi and two short works by Canadian composers Healey Willan and Harry Somers, bring the concert to a resounding end with a double trumpet fanfare!

Doors open at 2.30pm. Tickets are available in advance from White Pine Books in Arnprior (cash only) or at the door. Adults $25, students $10, children 12 and under free.