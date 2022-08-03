Caprese Chicken Pasta Salad

by Susan Hanna

This delicious summer salad from Half Baked Harvest combines grilled chicken with pasta, mozzarella, tomatoes, herbs and avocado—all dressed in a balsamic dressing. Make the salad dressing and use about a third to marinate the chicken. Grill the chicken and cook the pasta. Combine all the ingredients and serve warm or cold. I used chicken breasts instead of tenders.

Serves 8.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Acetaia La Bonissma balsamic vinegar, which has no added sulfites and pure honey. Tre Stella mozzarella balls are additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Balsamic dressing

2/3 cup (165 ml) extra virgin olive oil

1/3 cup (82 ml) balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons (45 ml) honey

1 shallot, chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

2 tablespoons (30 ml) chopped fresh oregano

2 tablespoons (30 ml) chopped fresh basil

Kosher salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes

Salad

1 pound (454 g) boneless skinless chicken tenders

1 pound (454 g) short cut pasta

2 cups (500 ml) mozzarella balls (use marinated, if you can find)

2 cups (250 ml) cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup (250 ml) fresh basil leaves, torn

1 avocado, diced

Preparation:

To make the dressing combine all ingredients in a glass jar and whisk until smooth. Taste and adjust the salt and pepper. In a bowl, toss the chicken with 1/3 of the dressing. Let sit 10 minutes or marinate up to overnight. Set your grill, grill pan, or skillet to medium-high heat. Grill the chicken until lightly charred and cooked through, turning halfway through cooking, about 8-10 minutes. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Boil the pasta to al dente, according to package directions. Drain. Add the pasta, chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes, and avocado to a large salad bowl. Pour over the remaining dressing and toss well to combine. Serve warm or cold. The salad will develop more flavour as it sits.

From Half Baked Harvest