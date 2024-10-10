Thursday, October 10, 2024
Carebridge offers driving refresher course for seniors

We are offering a 2-hour free refresher course for our local citizens in and around Pakenham, Almonte and Carleton Place. Are you interested in learning how to drive with better control in ice, snow, rain and mud, better your communication skills with other drivers, and how to save on fuel? Come increase your confidence in driving!

Tuesday October 15th at the Pakenham Library, Wednesday October 16 at The Station in Carleton Place, and Thursday at the Stan Mills Lounge in Almonte. Choose which class you would like to attend and register at vbova@carebridge.ca or call 613-256-1031 ext. 21.

