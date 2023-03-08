Carl McIntosh — obituary

McIntosh, Carl Maynard

(Lifelong Farmer)

On March 6, 2023 in the Rosamond Wing of the Almonte General Hospital.

Carl

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 86.

Beloved husband to Deena (nee Barden) for over 52 years. Loving father of Heather Storey (Glenn) and Kevin (Karen). Proud “Grandpa” of Sam, Kelsey, Allison and Katelyn. Predeceased by his parents Maynard and Blanche. Survived by his brother Ray (Carole) and his brother-in-law David Barden (Susan McIlravey). Donations in memory of Carl may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A special thank-you to Dr. McKillop for his kindness and care throughout the years.

Family and Friends May Visit

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Friday, March 10, 2023 from 11am to 12pm. Chapel Service to follow at 12 noon with a reception to be held after the service. Spring Interment in Guthrie United Church Cemetery.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com