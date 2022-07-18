CATHERINE GUTSCHE: IMPROV at Sivarulrasa Gallery 

An installation in Gallery II, July 20 – August 26, 2022

Artist Talk on Zoom/Virtual Vernissage: Wednesday August 3, 7pm-8pm.

From July 20 to August 26, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present CATHERINE GUTSCHE: IMPROV, an installation by Ottawa-based artist Catherine Gutsche that explores themes of improvisation in nature and in her practice as an artist. “I explore my attachments to the landscape and the environment – manmade and natural”, she says. “I want to capture an element of continuous entropy in the exterior world, crystallizing it into a permanent depiction of a single instant.”

The show features seven new paintings by Catherine Gutsche in acrylic and mixed media, from the exuberant “Scarlet Bergamot” to the mysterious “Salmon Run”. The installation brings elements of the artist’s environment into the Gallery. Leaves and twigs are suspended from the ceiling in a “Twig Rain”. River rocks and found objects form a “Rust River” as water and time transform rocks and oxidize metals. A slice of a pine tree that had to be removed near the artist’s home, as it was beginning to die, is juxtaposed with shards of glass.

Catherine Gutsche earned her Bachelor of Fine Art degree at York University in 1980. Her paintings are largely process-driven, using a variety of tools in the studio, including brushes, palette knives, skewer sticks, tree branches, and even metal spikes to sometimes gouge the surface she is working on. “I enjoy the unpredictable aspect of my practice”, she notes. Her work is held in many private collections in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Artist Talk & Virtual Vernissage: Wednesday August 3, 7:00pm-8:00pm. Artist Catherine Gutsche will join us live via Zoom from her studio in Ottawa to talk about her installation. You can join us from the comfort of your home – email us at info@sivarulrasa.com to register for this Zoom event.

For available works and more installation photos, visit our Exhibition Webpage:

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/catherine-gutsche/

SIVARULRASA GALLERY

34 Mill Street, Almonte, ON

info@sivarulrasa.com

sivarulrasa.com

613.256.8033