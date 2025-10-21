Cathy Grace — obituary

Grace, Cathy

(nee Scott)

With sadness the family announces that Cathy Grace of Almonte passed away at the Queensway Carleton Hospital on Saturday morning, October 18, 2025. She was 74 years of age.

Beloved wife of John for over 54 years.

Proud and loving mother of Patricia Grace and Gary Grace.

Dearly loved Grandma of Victoria (Shaquille), Kaleigh (Derek), Liam (Jenna), Ryan, Jordan and Connor and Great-Grandma of Everly and Everett.

Dear sister of John Scott (Cathy), Pauline Scott and Lynn Logan (Daniel).

Predeceased by her brothers, Thomas and Gerald, and her sister Shirley Craig.

Daughter of the late Matthew and Norma (nee Weatherley) Scott.

Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews.

Cathy’s care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home in Arnprior where a private visitation and service will be held.

Inurnment St. Mary’s Cemetery Columbarium, Almonte.