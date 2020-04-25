From the Office of the Mayor:

Mississippi Mills has proclaimed April 19 – April 25th as National Volunteer Week. Never has it been more important to honour and thank our community volunteers for their enormous impact than now. We usually don’t have to look far to see our volunteers at work: organizing festivals and events, coaching hockey or soccer, doing work for charity, sitting on municipal committees and so much more. Right now, the festivals are cancelled, the arenas are closed, and committees are not meeting. We are in the most unusual and uncertain of times.

But our volunteers are more active than ever.

Our volunteers have pivoted to respond to the community’s needs today and I have never been prouder of their dedication and response. We have volunteers shopping for vulnerable folks, delivering goods and working at the food bank. They’re at home making masks, gowns and scrub caps. They’re bringing food, support and hope to healthcare workers and front-line workers. And they’re calling their friends and neighbours to make sure that everyone is doing ok. Truly, we have never seen a collective act of volunteerism as impactful or as powerful as we are witnessing right now. The people of Mississippi Mills have responded to being apart by proving their commitment to social solidarity by tenfold.

I would like to personally thank each and every one of our volunteers for stepping up and choosing to bring certainty and confidence to our community in a challenging time. The value of your efforts is immeasurable and results in waves of care and kindness that ripples to every corner of Mississippi Mills. Thank you, for making our community the exceptional place it is and making this exceptional time one we will get through, together.

“Volunteering is the ultimate exercise in democracy. You vote in elections once a year, but when you volunteer, you vote every day for the kind of community you want to live in.”

Christa Lowry

Mayor of Mississippi Mills