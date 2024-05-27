Monday, May 27, 2024
CeltFest seeks volunteeers

CeltFest seeks volunteeers

28th Almonte CeltFest, July 5th, 6th and 7th, 2024.

This amazing small-town festival prides itself on being totally operated by volunteers.

Specifically, if you are a music festival enthusiast who enjoys working with the public and is comfortable speaking with, and helping people of all stripes, young and old, we need you! Some volunteer roles may be more physical than others, while the majority are not. Some may involve making sales and being responsible for money. Our website provides reasonable detail of the scope of possibilities.

Each year we need volunteers to help out in specific areas, like admissions, seniors tent, trash/recycling, etc., described on the website. If you are keen and want to help your community with its amazing summer music festival, check out the details and the contact form at:

almonteceltfest.com

Further, you may wish to call Bernie Range, Volunteer Coordinator, directly, at 519-372-7629.

We look forward to your involvement and to having a superb summer festival in July.

