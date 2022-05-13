Celtfest seeks volunteers

Teamwork makes the dream work. Come join the volunteer team for Celtfest 2022!

We’re looking for good folks to help with everything from information to gates, park set up to security, and all the things in between.

Why volunteer?

It’s a great way to meet new people. Seriously, our volunteers are fantastic folks

It’s fun- the Celtfest team spirit is alive and well

Pick up volunteer hours

Help make this well-loved community event happen

Celebrate the summer with a weekend full of music in the park

If you’re looking to add any of these things to your summer, please visit our Get Involved Page for more information.

almonteceltfest.com/get-involved-2/

Questions? Feel free to reach out VolunteerCeltfest(a)hotmail.com