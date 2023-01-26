Centre For Creative Living: Learn about textile arts, stained glass

Textile Arts Creative Circle

https://artistryfound.com/what-is-textile-art/

Do you enjoy creating beautiful things using fibres and/or fabrics? Such activities can be undertaken for a practical purpose, for example to create pieces of clothing, table wear, quilts. It also can be pursued as a fine art where the artist creates items that have intrinsic value –e.g. wall hangings and pictures. (Sometimes as in the photo above the distinction is not very clear.)

The Centre For Creative Living is adding a new creative circle that focuses on textile arts. Whether you sew, knit, weave, crochet, embroider, felt etc. you are welcome. This cooperative activity will occur on Thursday afternoons at St. Paul’s Anglican Church hall from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Ingrid Hamster will mentor this group providing advice on your project if needed. To join, please register here for a CFCL membership https://www.eventbrite.com/e/500998278337 The annual CFCL membership fee is $110. Subsidies are available.

Please note that this membership entitles you to participate in any of the centre’s creative circles. For more information see our website: https://centreforcreativeliving.weebly.com/ and/or email Sue Evans, CFCL coordinator at cfcl@stpaulsalmonte.ca

Stained Glass Workshop

Have you ever wanted to try out making a stained-glass item? CFCL is offering a class for beginners where you will finish a magical, colourful piece to take home using the “Tiffany Method.” All materials, tools, aprons and safety glasses will be supplied. Please wear old clothes and bring any snack or beverage you will need. Registration limited to eight people.

When: Saturday February 11, 9am-1pm

Where: St.Paul’s Church Hall, 70 Clyde Street, Almonte

Instructor: Ingrid Hamster

Fee: $100 (Subsidies available)

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/stained-glass-class-tickets-524588517377

Questions: cfcl@stpaulsalmonte.ca