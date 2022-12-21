Wednesday, December 21, 2022
by Susan  Hanna This tasty recipe from Canadian...

Chicken with Olives and Roasted Peppers

by Susan  Hanna

This tasty recipe from Canadian Living puts dinner on the table in less than 30 minutes. Brown chicken cutlets and set aside. Cook garlic with spices, then add roasted peppers and olives, cook for a minute and add the vinegar. Add broth and chicken and simmer until the chicken is cooked through. Garnish with parsley and serve.

Serves 4

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the spices to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. Unico roasted red peppers, President’s Choice garlic-stuffed green olives, Eden Organic red wine vinegar and Imagine Organic chicken stock are all additive free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 4 chicken cutlets (about 1 lb/454 g total)
  • Salt and pepper
  • 4 teaspoons (20 ml) vegetable oil, divided
  • 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
  • ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) ground cumin
  • ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) ground coriander
  • 1 cup (250 ml) jarred roasted red peppers, drained and cut in strips
  • ½ cup (125 ml) pitted mixed green and black olives
  • 2 tablespoons (30 ml) red wine vinegar
  • 1 cup (250 ml) sodium-reduced chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons (30 ml) finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Preparation:

  1. Season chicken cutlets with salt and pepper. In large skillet, heat 3 tsp (15 ml) of the oil over medium-high heat. Add cutlets; cook, turning halfway through cooking time, until golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer chicken to plate; set aside.
  2. In skillet, heat remaining oil over medium heat. Add garlic, cumin and coriander; cook, stirring, 30 seconds. Add peppers and olives; stir 1 minute. Stir in vinegar, scraping up browned bits from bottom of pan with wooden spoon.
  3. Add broth; bring to boil. Add reserved chicken; cook until chicken is no longer pink inside and sauce has reduced slightly, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley.

From Canadian Living

