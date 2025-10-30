Christmas Food Baskets for Mississippi Mills residents in need

The Almonte Lions Club Charitable Foundation, in Partnership with the Almonte Civitan Club, and Carebridge Corporation, proudly announces the launch of the 2025 Christmas Food Hamper Program!

For many years, this community has supported efforts to assist neighbours in need at Christmas time. Sadly, the “season of Joy” is anything but joyous to those members of our community who struggle financially. The last few years have been difficult for all of us. Job insecurity, ever-rising costs of living, lingering fears and anxiety caused by the Covid-19 virus, and recently, the looming implications of the US tariffs, have added more burdens to many of our less fortunate neighbours.

How do I request a hamper?

With the co-operation of The Carebridge organization, the Lions and the Civitans will distribute generous food hampers to those who have registered for support. Families desiring a food hamper are asked to call Riley Thompson at Carebridge (613-256-1031, ext 208) to register a request.

Each family will receive a generous hamper of grocery items including all of the items for a traditional Christmas dinner, plus many other healthy, and essential staples. These hampers hopefully provide some relief from the financial strain of the season, and allow our neighbours to enjoy the holiday season more fully. As a non- profit charity, we depend entirely on donations to fund this project. (CRA # BN 890305444 RR0001)

How can I support this project?

We count on the generosity of the community to support this effort of care and compassion to our neighbours and friends. Please consider making a financial contribution toward the 2025 Christmas Hamper Program. Charitable Receipts will be issued for all donations.

Donations may be:

Mailed to the Almonte Lions Club Charitable Foundation, PO Box 1226, Almonte, Ont. K0A 1A0.

Online donations can be made via the Almonte Lions Club Facebook page: (click on the “learn more” box to connect with PayPal Giving Fund- no fees involved.

E-transfer to Almonte Lions Club Charitable Foundation – almontelcfoundation@gmail.com Note: in order to receive your charitable receipt please include your address in the message line. No security question is required.

“Cashier Ask Day”: Saturday December 6th Jonsson’s YIG. In support of this project, Jonsson’s, our local grocery store, will conduct a “cashier ask” day soliciting donations to this project as you shop. Lion’s club members will be present to answer any questions you may have.

If you can assist, we will gratefully receive your donation. As we approach this Christmas season, please remember that you can help make someone’s life a bit brighter through your gift. Additionally, if you feel so inclined, VOLUNTEERS are always needed, and welcome to assist in this process. On Friday Dec 19th groceries are picked up, and delivered, to our “staging area” at the Almonte Civitan Club. Baskets are assembled in the morning. On Saturday Dec 20th, between 9 and 12 noon clients can pick up their requested baskets via our “Drive Thru” model in the parking lot of the Civitan Club. Not surprisingly, some families lack transportation, and some volunteers are needed to deliver a few baskets to families.

On behalf of all of those who we will serve, and the volunteers, who work so tirelessly, please accept our sincere gratitude.

Thank you.

Carebridge, Lions and Civitans: “TOGETHER, IN SERVICE TO OTHERS”