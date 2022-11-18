Friday, November 18, 2022
The BillboardChristmas Food Baskets for Mississippi Mills residents in need

Christmas Food Baskets for Mississippi Mills residents in need

Almonte Lions Club Charitable Foundation, in partnership with the Almonte Civitan Club, and Carebridge Corporation, proudly announce the launch of the 2022 Christmas Food Hamper Program!

For many years this community has supported efforts to assist neighbours in need at Christmas time. Sadly, the “season of joy” is anything but joyous to those members of our community who struggle financially. 2020 and 2021 have been difficult years for all of us. Job insecurity, ever-rising costs of living, fears and anxiety caused by the Covid-19 virus, have added even more burdens to many of our less fortunate neighbours.  With the cooperation of The Carebridge organization, the Lions and the Civitans will distribute generous food hampers to those who have registered for support.    

Families requesting a Food Hamper are required to call Christina Graham at Carebridge (613-256-1031 extension 262) to register a request.  Each family will receive a generous hamper of grocery items including all of the items for a traditional Christmas dinner, plus many other healthy, and essential staples. These hampers hopefully provide some relief from the financial strain of the season and allow our neighbours to enjoy the holiday season more fully.  As a non-profit charity, we depend entirely on donations to fund this project.   (CRA # BN 890305444 RR0001)

We count on the generosity of the community to support this effort of care and compassion to our neighbours and friends.   Please consider making a financial contribution toward the 2022 Christmas Hamper Program

Donations may be: 

* Mailed to the Almonte Lions Club Charitable Foundation, PO Box 1226, Almonte, Ont. K0A 1A0.  

*Online donations can be made via the Almonte Lions Club facebook page:  facebook.com/almontelionsclub (click on the “learn more” box to connect with PayPal Giving Fund- no fees involved.  

*E-transfer to Almonte Lions Club Charitable Foundation –   almontelcfoundation@gmail.com  Note: in order to receive your charitable receipt please include your address in the message line.   No security question is required.

Cashier Ask Day” Saturday December 3rd at Jonsson’s YIG.  In support of this project, Jonsson’s, our local grocery store, will conduct a “cashier ask” day soliciting donations to this project as you shop.  Lion’s club members will be present to answer any questions you may have. 

If you can assist, we will gratefully receive your donation. As we approach this Christmas season, please remember that you have helped make someone’s life a bit brighter through your gift.  On behalf of all of those who we will serve, and the volunteers, who work so tirelessly, please accept our sincere gratitude.

Thank you.

Lions and Civitans “TOGETHER, IN SERVICE TO OTHERS”

