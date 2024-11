Christmas Village including; Craft sale with 20+ vendors, Open house to have a look around, Family fun in the afternoon with Santa, a Cookie exchange (call to register) and Shortbread bake off with a few of our leaders in our community (The Mayor, Crista Lowry, Brad Harrington CEO of AGH, Carebridge representative and Home Hospice representative)

Open 9 to 3pm. Family fun and Cookie Bake-off from 1pm to 3pm

At Orchard View Gardens 219 Paterson St, Almonte

Everyone is welcome!