Pakenham Horticultural Society celebrates 100 years

Look who’s turning 100!

The Pakenham Horticultural Society was funded in 1925, and is looking forward to a year of Celebrating a Century of Gardeners Helping Gardeners. We are a small garden club which hosts a speakers series to learn about gardening and environmental topics; have three flower and edibles shows; support community beautification projects in the village of Pakenham; and have a junior gardener program. New members are always welcome, and there is no entry fee to check out a meeting or event for free.

We kick off our Centennial Year, with a Free Movie Night, on Wed Feb 19th, at St Andrews United Church. This is an inspiring movie everyone will enjoy, starring Clive Owen and Helen Mirren. This comedy tells the story of prisoners finding meaning and fulfillment through gardening. This movie is open to the public at no cost. The doors open at 7:00 pm and the movie starts at 7:30 pm. Our speakers series continues monthly on the 3rd Wed of the month. This year’s lineup will include speakers on UK gardens, Invasive Plants, Wildflower Photography, and Seed Saving.

During the Summer Flower Show on the 14th of June, we will be hosting a Strawberry Social from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. It will be a wonderful opportunity for past and present members as well as the public to join in our 100th year celebration. After enjoying your strawberry treats, you can wander downstairs to check out the flower show. The theme for the show is “Flower Power”, with wonderful floral designs based on popular phases from the 1960s. Picture the creativity of flowers with titles like “Yellow Submarine” or “These Boots are Made for Walking”. Our garden club is well known for some of the best flower shows in the Ottawa Valley; we continue to carry on this long-time tradition.

For more information about the club, please check our website: https://gardenontario.org/society-listing/entry/51/

or check our socials on Facebook and Instagram – Pakenham Gardeners

or drop an email: pakenhamhort@gmail.com

We hope you will join us this year to help us celebrate our Centennial Year.