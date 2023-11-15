Chrystal Smith — obituary

SMITH, Chrystal Mae

(nee Affleck)

Our beautiful Chrystal passed away very peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, November 13, 2023. She has gone to be where there is no more pain, to that special room prepared for her by our Lord. A kind, compassionate, very loving, and strong 50-year-old. Proud and loving mother of Victoria (Grayson Thompson) and Elizabeth. Beloved daughter of Wayne and Lorna (nee Wilson) Affleck and loving sister of Darryl (Danielle). Cherished and much-loved aunt of Kylie, Megan and Grayson Affleck. Loved niece of Gail and Oliver Toop, Brian and Kim Affleck, Lloyd Wilson (late Mary), and Wendy Mitchell (Carl). She will be lovingly remembered by her many cousins, nieces, and friends. Chrystal will be dearly missed by Syband Russett, with whom she shared a special relationship, and by his sister Dorothy. Predeceased by Uncle Bob and Uncle Gordon Wilson, and Aunt Nancy (nee Wilson) Fielding. Loving granddaughter of the late George and Margaret (nee Munro) Affleck and the late Lorne and Audrey (nee Portioues) Wilson.

In her younger years Chrystal enjoyed ballet, piano, step dancing, skiing and ringette. After attending Algonquin College, she operated her own Home Daycare. Later on she developed a love for baking and designing specialty cakes for people. She enjoyed the great outdoors, fishing, camping and hunting. She aced three deer, one being an 8-point buck. So proud!

A special thank you to Dr. Fishman for your kindness and compassion, you are one of a kind. Thank you to Dr. Clemens, Chrystal’s PSW’s and nurses. We cannot thank family and friends enough for all your support, food, love and special prayers. Also thank you to Father John and our Anglican Church family for all your prayers and calls.

Chrystal’s care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon, November 19th from 4-7 and again on Monday morning from 9:30 to 10:30. A service to honour Chrystal will be held in the Pilon Family Chapel on Monday morning, November 20th at 11 o’clock. Reception to follow. Private family interment, Guthrie United Church Cemetery, Clayton, Ontario.

The service will be webcast live for those unable to attend.

Although Chrystal had breast cancer, a donation to March of Dimes would be greatly appreciated for the ongoing support of her daughter Elizabeth.

Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast