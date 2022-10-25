Civitan bingo each Wednesday

Each Wednesday evening the Almonte Civitan holds a BINGO at the Civitan Community Hall. Now that the days are shorter and our evenings longer why not join us at BINGO?

We have Regular Games, a Jackpot Booklet, Special Games Booklets, Bonanza Bingo and a Toonie Progressive Game. We also have Break Away Cards. If you need to learn what all of these are join us.

The many expert players and our friendly Civitan volunteers are there to help. Our canteen is open for drinks, sweets and sandwiches plus other tasty weekly specials. Doors open at 5. Play begins at 7pm sharp.

Money raised goes to support the many causes we support. Most recently we made donations to our Local Food Bank, Almonte General Hospital, Lanark County Interval House, Home Hospice and more.

When you support BINGO you are also helping Civitans raise and send money out to those who need and appreciate our support. Hope to see you at a BINGO soon!