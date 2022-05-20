Civitan Radio Bingo, Tuesdays

Can’t make it to bingo?

Want to play bingo but would rather stay at home or play with a small group of friends? Then try Civitan Radio Bingo. Live every Tuesday at 6:10 pm, Radio Lake 88.1 hosts Civitan Radio Bingo with a weekly prize board of $2,000 and a jackpot of $1000.

Purchase your weekly bingo cards at Patrice’s YIG, Levis Home Hardware, Baker Bob’s and Ace Country & Garden. 1 card/ 9 faces for only $10.00 and help support community projects in your community.

All funds raised go directly back to your community through the Civitan Clubs in Almonte, Carleton Place, Lanark, Perth, and Smith Falls. Civitan Radio Bingo, in the comfort of your home, with family and friends or as a unique dinner date. Give it a try! Lic. #M822368