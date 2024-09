Due to an alternative rental obligation, we are postponing the start of our 2024/2025 dinner & dance season until Sunday, November 3. Meal prices for the upcoming season will be $20 for adults, $13 for children aged 6-10, performing musicians and children under 6 continue to be free, although donations are always welcomed. Thank you for your understanding. We look forward to seeing everyone in November.

Clayton Community Centre

147 Linn Bower Lane, Clayton, ON