Coffee for veterans at the Legion

Calling all veterans in the Lanark County area and environs.

The Almonte Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion holds a monthly gathering for all Canadian Armed Forces Veterans at 10:00 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Mark your calendars. This is an opportunity to network with other veterans, share backgrounds, discuss veterans’ issues and enjoy a great cup of coffee. Retired RCMP and OPP members are most welcome.

The next Veterans Coffee will be hosted by the Almonte Legion on Thursday 4 September. We look forward to seeing you there.