Wednesday, June 1, 2022

ALMONTE, ONTARIO

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Collage and Mixed-Media Workshop, June 11

There are TWO spots available for this...

National Donut Day, Friday June 3rd

FRIDAY, JUNE 3RD IS NATIONAL DONUT DAY...

Frances Larocque — obituary

Larocque, Frances (Life Member of the Ladies Auxiliary - Almonte...
The BillboardCollage and Mixed-Media Workshop, June 11

Collage and Mixed-Media Workshop, June 11

There are TWO spots available for this specialty mixed-media & collage workshop to Welcome Summer! Open your heart and mind to the inspiration this magical season offers. In this one-day intensive workshop we will work through a series of exercises designed to slow us down and mindfully appreciate the natural beauty of summer and integrate this into our art.

The cost is $175 (tax incl) and includes all art supplies and a delicious lunch catered by “Picnic” in Perth, ON.

Please visit https://www.lilyswain.com/workshops for more info or email lilyswain@gmail.com to register.

Related

North Lanark Historical Society AGM with special guest speaker Claudia Smith

The North Lanark Historical Society is hosting its Annual General Meeting on Sunday, June 12 at 2 p.m. This...

STEM & VR summer camps at the Library

Exciting STEM & VR Summer Camps at the MM Library. Registration is open! Virtual Reality - Game Development workshop with...

Multi-Household Garage Sale, May 29

SUNDAY, May 29 8:00 a.m. to noon  17 Euphemia Street Four households have combined treasures for this sale.  Household items,...

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone