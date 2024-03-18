The BillboardCommunity Friendship Luncheon, March 19 Community Friendship Luncheon, March 19 March 18, 2024 Community Friendship Luncheon, at 12 noon on Tuesday March 19, 2024 in the social hall of Almonte United Church. $10 per person. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Square-foot garden workshop, April 13 March 18, 2024 Nature Talk – ‘Canadian World Heritage Sites,” March 21 March 16, 2024 ‘Pruning Fruit Trees’ talk at the Library, March 20 March 15, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Community Friendship Luncheon, March 19 March 18, 2024 Huguette Grand — obituary March 18, 2024 OPP recovers stolen explosives after ‘barricaded person’ incident in MM March 18, 2024 Linda Burnette — obituary March 18, 2024 Mississippi River Health Alliance seeks board members March 17, 2024 Square-foot garden workshop, April 13 March 18, 2024 From the Archives Moo Goo Gai Pan The Beer Store is supprting local healthcare Gay Cook’s White Fruit Christmas Cake Enerdu protest in Almonte is lead story on CBC and CTV news Radiothon to support local Land Trust, July 25 Peter Nelson’s travels – Going native in Fiji Almonte inventor creates new technology to combat obesity – the ever-loving donut with 60% less fat What Is That … Masterful Mimic?