Community Harvest Supper needs kitchen supervisor

St. Paul’s Community Harvest Supper is in need of a kitchen supervisor for the

September 2023 event. Commercial kitchen experience is preferred, however not

essential.

Join us in serving turkey dinners and raising funds for Lanark County

Foodbank, Lanark County Interval House, Mississippi Mills Youth Center, and the

church. Have fun, work with the youth center in food preparation, meet new

people, get involved in a tradition that has been going on for over half a century.

This can be a paid or volunteer position, please call Sandra at 613 621 9092 if

interested.