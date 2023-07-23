Monday, July 24, 2023
Community Harvest Supper needs kitchen supervisor

St. Paul’s Community Harvest Supper is in need of a kitchen supervisor for the
September 2023 event. Commercial kitchen experience is preferred, however not
essential.

Join us in serving turkey dinners and raising funds for Lanark County
Foodbank, Lanark County Interval House, Mississippi Mills Youth Center, and the
church. Have fun, work with the youth center in food preparation, meet new
people, get involved in a tradition that has been going on for over half a century.

This can be a paid or volunteer position, please call Sandra at 613 621 9092 if
interested.

