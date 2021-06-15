On Wednesday, June 9th, an enthusiastic group of community volunteers watched our new DockMaster floating dock delivered to the riverside park at 300 Spring Street. Two hours later, the new dock was installed and ready for summer fun. A huge thank you to everyone who helped!

The new dock is heavy, low profile and very stable, a great improvement! The red cedar decking is lovely. The dock has built-in side bumpers for canoes and kayaks. The extended ramp puts the dock further out to help clear the weeds, better for swimmers and fishing. The old dock was converted to a shoreline deck, for relaxing and watching sunsets. Mississippi Mills contributed Muskoka chairs and a lovely picnic table for everyone to enjoy.

Over the past 6 months, our community fundraising campaign has been incredibly successful. Thanks to the generosity of Almonte residents and six local businesses, no municipal tax dollars were needed. We have been blown away by the strong community spirit of Almonte, and want to thank each and every one of you! A special thank you goes out to our business sponsors, Levi’s Home Hardware, Laura Keller Real Estate, Guido Patrice, Villeneuve Litigation, Riverfront Estates, and Cosgrove Real Estate.

Mississippi Mills has been very helpful. Going forward, they will take over management and maintenance of the dock, and will call on community volunteers as needed to assist municipal staff. They will also continue to help us make additional improvements to the site. A huge thank you to Calvin Murphy for his support.

Let’s enjoy our wonderful new dock!

ALMONTE COMMUNITY DOCK COMMITTEE

Angela Feres, John Kittle, Chris Feres