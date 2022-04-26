Concert for Ukraine, Sunday May 1st

3 pm – 6 pm

Almonte Old Town Hall

Tickets: ticketsplease.ca

As we all read with so much sorrow the terrible actions of this unprovoked war against Ukraine, we feel so helpless. We do know the millions of folks fleeing the horrors of war into neighbouring countries have left everything; even temporarily their sons, husbands and fathers. The Ukrainian people have inspired the world in their courage and desire to keep their beautiful country with its remarkable ancient culture strong and free.

Millions of Ukrainian people; only carrying back-packs and often their precious pets are tired and traumatized as they make the dangerous journey to safety. We are astounded that this could happen. It’s almost beyond belief that a peaceful country should be so brutally attacked!

How on earth can we make a difference?

Canadians have really stepped up. In Mississippi Mills we have become part of a national effort to bring as many of these displaced people as we reasonably can to our safe towns and cities. Time is of the essence as the host countries in Europe are overwhelmed.

Mississippi Mills for Ukraine was pulled together by 6 local folks with community activism and refugee settlement experience. We met in early April and decided right away we’d hold a fundraising concert as soon as we could to make possible all the other things we need to help Ukrainians to get here. We are currently working with some Ukrainian refugees in Poland to get them to our town. We need to buy airline tickets and have money on hand to help them settle here for as long as they need our help. One of our group had experience working on a quickly pulled together and highly successful concert to support Haiti in the aftermath of the terrible earthquake there in 2010. We knew this town could turn on dime to put on terrific events.

Concert for Ukraine.

As soon as we decided to hold the concert, many wonderful things started to come our way. We were given the use of the wonderful concert hall in the Almonte Old Town Hall. Technicians came on board to do lights and sound. We also got a 1st rate stage manager, an artistic director to wrangle musicians and performers and, of course, we got performers! A number of popular local musicians are stepping up. Almonte in Concert is donating the use of their marvellous concert grand piano.

We are delighted to have headlining the concert renowned choral director Laurence Ewashko who is bringing his 30 voice Ewashko Singers with 3 soloists plus piano and violin.

Through Laurence’s affiliation with The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Orthodox Ukrainian Cathedral, we connected to their church volunteers who will be selling handmade (by church volunteers ) 200 dozen varenyky ( pirogies) , frozen by the dozen to take home. These wonderful cooks are also making traditional Ukrainian Torte (cake). We have Equator coffee donating their excellent organic free trade coffee for this event.

The cake and coffee sales will happen outside in the forecourt of the Almonte Old Town Hall at 3:00pm on May 1st before the concert. The concert inside is from 4-6

Masks required.

Since masks will be required to keep everyone safe in the hall, the treats and eats will be happening outside first.

Cash will be required to purchase food and other auction items at the event.

We hope you will come out to support this event: so many folks have worked so hard in short order to make this a memorable afternoon.

I don’t think you will want to miss a renowned 30 voice choral ensemble sing the Ukrainian National Anthem. I think we need this. This whole sorry war business makes me reflect on how lucky we are to live in such a free and strongly democratic country, and how much we need to pull together to help these folks who are facing such devastation. See you on Sunday.

Tickets: ticketsplease.ca

Chandler Swain for Mississippi Mills for Ukraine.

mm4ukraine@gmail.com / facebook: Mississippi Mills for Ukraine