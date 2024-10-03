ConnectWell seeks Medical Receptionist

Position Title: Medical Receptionist

Program: Community Health Centre

Location: Lanark

Term: 0.8 FTE ongoing

Start Date: October 2024

ConnectWell Community Health is seeking a Medical Receptionist for our Lanark Community Health Center site. This part-time position, 28 hrs/week, 0.8 FTE will include a comprehensive benefit package and HOOPP.

Position Summary:

The Medical receptionist is the first point of contact for our organization. Our medical receptionist provides the initial and ongoing telephone and personal reception services with community residents and clients of ConnectWell Community Health by providing courteous and professional assistance. The medical receptionist also provides a broad range of administrative and clerical support to all components of ConnectWell Community Health programs and services.

Qualifications:

Diploma in Office Administration or Business Administration

Experience in Customer Service

Experience with a multi-line telephone system

Experience and training working with an Electronic Medical Record, PS Suites an asset

Experience working with a broad population with diverse backgrounds

Attention to detail, ability to prioritize, and time management skills

Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication

Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to our Manager, Primary Care. For a full job description, please see https://connectwell.ca/join-us/careers/

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is October 17, 2024. Applications should be sent to the attention of Jodi Halpenny at jhalpenny@connectwell.ca

ConnectWell Community Health is a fully accredited organization providing health and community programs. ConnectWell Community Health is a HOOPP employer.

ConnectWell is committed to the principles of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA). If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Jodi Halpenny at jhalpenny@connectwell.ca to let us know how we can assist you.

ConnectWell Community Health is also committed to equity, diversity and inclusivity and we encourage applications from members of groups that have been historically disadvantaged and marginalized, including First Nations, Metis and Inuit peoples, Indigenous peoples, racialized persons/persons of colour and those who identify as women, persons with disabilities and LGBTQ+ persons.

An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a criminal reference check and providing proof of COVID vaccinations (2 doses).

Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Posting Date: October 2, 2024