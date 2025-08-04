ConnectWell seeks Medical Receptionists

Position Title: Medical Receptionist

Program: Community Health Centre

Location: Lanark

Term: Ongoing 0.9 FTE & 0.5 FTE (2 positions)

Salary Range: $19.61 hr to $23.07 hr

Start Date: August 2025

Are you someone who enjoys working with the public, supporting clients and community members, and working as part of an interdisciplinary team? Look no further – ConnectWell Community Health is seeking two Medical Receptionists for our Lanark office. These ongoing positions will include a comprehensive benefit package and HOOPP.

Position Summary:

The Medical Receptionist provides initial and ongoing telephone services to clients, business contacts and community residents. The Medical Receptionist also provides a full range of clerical and administrative support functions to ConnectWell Community Health.

Qualifications:

Diploma in Office Administration

Medical Terminology Certificate

Two to five years office experience, preferably in a health care setting

Experience with a multi-line telephone system

Experience working with and Electronic Medical Record

Experience working with a broad population with diverse background

Attention to detail, ability to prioritize and time management skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to our Primary Care Manager.

For a full job description, please see https://connectwell.ca/join-us/careers/

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Applications should be sent to the attention of Nicole Dubuc-Cotton @ ndubuc-cotton@connectwell.ca. The deadline to apply is August 15, 2025.

ConnectWell is committed to the principles of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA). If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Nicole Dubuc-Cotton to let us know how we can assist you.

ConnectWell Community Health is also committed to equity, diversity and inclusivity and we encourage applications from members of groups that have been historically disadvantaged and marginalized, including First Nations, Metis and Inuit peoples, Indigenous peoples, racialized persons/persons of colour and those who identify as women, persons with disabilities and LGBTQ+ persons.

Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Posting Date: July 31, 2025