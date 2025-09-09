Cooking Club welcomes new members

Are you a foodie? Would you like to get together and share food inspiration with like-minded people in Almonte?

We are a small group of about 15 people that meets monthly. Founded in 2022 by our wonderful friend Denise Beaulne, our Cooking Club has been a wonderful way for us to develop our culinary skills and to enjoy fellowship by sharing food we prepare with love. Each month we feature a theme or combination of themes which results in a variety of dishes such as savoury pies, Christmas treats, ethnic cuisine and so many other wonderful culinary experiences.

We’ve even had the occasional special event such as a pasta-making workshop, a sourdough tutorial, and a professional chef teaching us how to put together a couple of world-class hors-d’oeuvres.

We would love to have you join us. Membership costs $10 for a ten months of meetings.

If you are interested, please contact Wynn Anne Sibbald at swsibbald@msn.com.

We look forward to meeting you.