Friday, February 7, 2025
Messsage from Mayor Lowry on tariffs

Office of the Mayor February 5, 2025 There has...

Lillian Kean — obituary

Kean (Hilyer), Lillian Lucille August 23, 1932 -...

A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — February 12

BE STILL MY SOUL Come and rest in...
The BillboardCourse: "The Mystery of the Human Voice"

Course: "The Mystery of the Human Voice"

Whether you speak in front of crowds, mumble under your breath or sing in a choir, you are using your voice to communicate. To learn more about this precious instrument, Learning Again in Almonte presents The Mystery of the Human Voice. This 4-week course covering topics from anatomy to health is led by Dr. Mark Wilkinson, an experienced performer, clinician and educator.  His enthusiasm for this subject is infectious.

Classes will be held Monday evenings from February 10th to March 3rd at the Almonte Branch of the Mississippi Mills Public Library. Further information and registration information is available at learningagainalmonte.ca. There will be a lot to learn and enjoy in this fun, stimulating combination of theory and practice.

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

