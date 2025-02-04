Course: “The Mystery of the Human Voice”

Whether you speak in front of crowds, mumble under your breath or sing in a choir, you are using your voice to communicate. To learn more about this precious instrument, Learning Again in Almonte presents The Mystery of the Human Voice. This 4-week course covering topics from anatomy to health is led by Dr. Mark Wilkinson, an experienced performer, clinician and educator. His enthusiasm for this subject is infectious.

Classes will be held Monday evenings from February 10th to March 3rd at the Almonte Branch of the Mississippi Mills Public Library. Further information and registration information is available at learningagainalmonte.ca. There will be a lot to learn and enjoy in this fun, stimulating combination of theory and practice.