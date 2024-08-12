CP Art Hub’s first show is “a total delight”

Here’s a reminder that the inaugural show of the Art Hub in Carleton Place: “New Beginnings” finishes on August 18th. The Art Hub is a gallery recently created by Arts Carleton Place and features area artists, artisans and childrens’ books authors & illustrators. It’s located at 50 Bennett Street, Unit 1 in Carleton Place in the Walsh Business Centre. More information can be seen at this link. https:// artscarletonplace.com/art-hub/

There’s a wonderful variety of works on display. A show of new work starts on August 21st. Summer hours are Wednesday to Friday 10 to 7pm and Saturday and Sunday 10 to 6 pm

Words from some people taking in “New Beginnings”:

“So wonderfully various. The pictures are so evocative.“

“It’s a lot of fun! I’m amazed at the variety of art forms and am impressed by techniques that I haven’t seen before.”

“Incredible imagination, with such humour. The whole show is delightful!”

Submitted by a show participant with quotes from show attendees.