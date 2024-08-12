Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Stratford Festival tickets available

To all theatre Lovers! Theatre tickets available at...

CP Art Hub’s first show is “a total delight”

Here’s a reminder that the inaugural show...

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 10, 2024by Diana

by Diana Filer 1.  The city of Bordeaux...
Arts & CultureCP Art Hub’s first show is “a total delight”

CP Art Hub’s first show is “a total delight”

Here’s a reminder that the inaugural show of the Art Hub in Carleton Place: “New Beginnings” finishes on August 18th.  The Art Hub is a gallery recently created by Arts Carleton Place and features area artists, artisans and childrens’ books authors & illustrators. It’s located at 50 Bennett Street, Unit 1 in Carleton Place in the Walsh Business Centre. More information can be seen at this link. https://artscarletonplace.com/art-hub/

There’s a wonderful variety of works on display.  A show of new work starts on August 21st. Summer hours are Wednesday to Friday 10 to 7pm and Saturday and Sunday 10 to 6 pm
Words from some people taking in “New Beginnings”:
“So wonderfully various. The pictures are so evocative.“
“It’s a lot of fun!  I’m amazed at the variety of art forms and am impressed by techniques that I haven’t seen before.”
“Incredible imagination, with such humour. The whole show is delightful!”
Submitted by a show participant with quotes from show attendees.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone