On Saturday, July 26th, come learn about, explore, and support local artisans who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour at “Craft & Colour”- a FREE admission vendor market from 10am – 4pm at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum in partnership with The Inclusion Project. Live music will be provided throughout the day from Siaka Diabaté and DJ Jahawi, with support from the Municipality of Mississippi Mills.

See our list of vendors here: https://www.inclusionmm.org/ market