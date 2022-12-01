Craft sale to support Union Hall renovations, December 10

Union Hall renovations funded through craft sales, donations

In the last five years, despite COVID restrictions for much of this time, the volunteers at Union Hall have managed to accomplish a lot: renovation of both bathrooms (one now fully accessible!), fixing up the kitchen, roof repairs, painting of the exterior and a new ramp at the front entrance.

Our latest project is opening up the space under the stage (in place since the 1940s), to make room for chair storage. The indomitable Laurie Rintoul, who confesses to having learned how to dance at Union Hall sometime in the last century, has put his creativity and talents to this project. (By the way, he is still dancing!) Clearing out the space currently used to store the chairs and tables will allow for the redesign of the coffee serving area and generally tidying up the hall.

The Union Hall Community Centre, a Registered Charity, has been financing all these improvements through hall and sign rentals, supplemented by grants and donations from the Municipality of Mississippi Mills and the Hub, and generous donations from individual community members.

Another important component of hall revenue is the sale of craft items created and donated by Union Hall volunteers. In our last sale before Christmas, we will have a booth at the Almonte Farmers’ Market Holiday Market on Saturday, December 10. This is your opportunity to check out John’s beautifully crafted hardwood cutting boards and Linda’s one-of-a-kind creations, (yoga mat bags, tote bags, cushions with removable covers, and aprons) all made from re-purposed material. Have an idea for a custom-made fabric gift? Maybe we can help with a commission just in time for Christmas!

See you at the John Levi Community Centre (Almonte arena) Upper Hall, Saturday, December 10, from 9:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m.