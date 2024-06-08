Cycle MORE, a new adventure linking cyclists in Ottawa and the Valley

Cycle MORE is an exciting new cycle route being introduced this bicycle month for cycle tourists, seasoned cyclists — and especially for local riders of all abilities and ages who are looking for new experiences. The name MORE is an acronym for the Mississippi and Ottawa Rivers Experience, a 200 km route that loops through Ottawa’s downtown and western extremities, through heritage towns and rolling country farmlands.

Cycle MORE is the brainchild of two local cycle enthusiasts, Jeff Mills and Chris George, who are as interested in having fun along the trail as reaching the finish line. “It is all about the experiences that cyclists can have along the way. This is a spectacular route that takes in beautiful waterways, the greenbelt paths and farm backroads, as well as the unique heritage and culture of small town Ontario,” says Mills.

“Our hope is for cyclists to hop on the route and plot out multi-day adventures. It’s perfect for tourists, local residents, and families who are looking for recreational activities and entertaining staycations,” and George adds, “We want everybody to cycle MORE.”

Cycle MORE provides a scenic and bike-friendly route from Parliament Hill along the Ottawa Canal and Experimental Farm, onto the TransCanada Trail to Carleton Place, through the picturesque communities of Almonte and Pakenham, circling through Ottawa’s western rural neighbourhoods and the village of Carp, heading back into the greenbelt, and along the bike paths on both sides of the Ottawa River. Riders are encouraged to start their adventure anywhere that is convenient along the 200 km looped route.

Cycle MORE has announced “Sweet Beginnings”, its inaugural ride hosted by Hummingbird Chocolate Maker of Almonte. Hummingbird co-owner Erica Gilmour is looking forward to the June 29th event, “Cycle MORE is a fun addition to our region that offers a lot of interesting attractions for tourists as well as for local residents. We are very pleased to be kicking off the Canada Day weekend events for cyclists in Ottawa and through the Valley. Throughout the summer we’ll be encouraging people to explore all this new trail has to offer.”

In the coming weeks Cycle MORE will be making a series of announcements, including the release of ride maps with features along the route, as well as further details of the June 29th inaugural ride and cycle activities through the holiday long weekend.

This cycling initiative is sponsored by Mississippi Mills Bicycle Movement, the town of Mississippi Mills, and CG&A Communications. Cycle MORE is looking for both sponsors and partners for events through the 2024 cycle season. Those wanting further information or interested in supporting Cycle MORE are asked to email MORECycleRoute@gmail.ca.

A volunteer group is currently managing all associated activities and they want to hear from business owners and attractions that wish to be added to the route map and to Cycle MORE online resources.

Further information can be found on the website: www.cycle-MORE.com.