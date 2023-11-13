DALE DUNNING: DIVINATION at Sivarulrasa Gallery

From November 10 to December 22, Sivarulrasa Gallery is delighted to present DALE DUNNING: DIVINATION, a solo exhibition of works by Almonte-based sculptor Dale Dunning. The exhibition brings together new works in bronze, steel, and aluminum as well as older works from the 1980s, showcasing the artist’s remarkable versatility and consistency over several decades.

The title of the show “Divination” references divination as a method of seeking knowledge of the future or the unknown. “While I don’t profess to divine the future with my sculpture,” he says, “I believe the contemplation of a piece that connects with the viewer works in a similar way and invites the viewer to explore their unconscious mind and seek insight by delving into their inner world – Carl Jung called this concept active imagination.”

Dale Dunning earned his BFA at Mt. Allison University in New Brunswick and his MFA at Cranbrook Academy of Art in Michigan. He has exhibited in many solo and group shows including in Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and New York. He is the recipient of awards from the Canada Council and the Town of Mississippi Mills. His work is held in private collections worldwide, and in numerous public collections, including the City of Ottawa, the National Library in Ottawa, and the Musée des Beaux Arts in Montreal.

Reception/Meet the Artist: Saturday November 18, 2pm-4pm. Artist Dale Dunning will be in attendance.

For more information and available works, visit our Exhibition Webpage:

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/dale-dunning2/

SIVARULRASA GALLERY

34 Mill Street, Almonte, ON

info@sivarulrasa.com

sivarulrasa.com

613.256.8033