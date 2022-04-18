Dee Hemsley — obituary

Hemsley (nee Corbeil), Rochelle Diedree

February 2, 1948 – April 16, 2022

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Rochelle Diedree Hemsley “Dee” in the early hours of April 16, 2022. Dee passed peacefully in her sleep after a difficult battle with Dementia. Dee is survived by the love of her life, Mark Hemsley. They had an inseparable bond and deep love for each other. Dee was the proud and supportive mother of her two boys, Ryan (Cindy) and Justin (Melissa). She was a generous and loving Gran to her grandkids Danielle, Madison, Jessica, Austen and Brayden. She will be deeply missed by her dear sister Paula Bell (Bill). She leaves behind many cherished nephews.

Aside from her main loves in her family, Dee had a love and passion for teaching. She taught many local students and impacted many lives in her teaching career. She was proud to have taught every grade from kindergarten to grade 8 and then later serving as vice-principal and principal.

Her kind heart and generous nature will live on in those she has touched.

Special thank you to Dr. Karen Turcotte, the compassionate screeners and the entire staff at the Almonte General Hospital and the Rosamond Wing for making Dee comfortable during her final days while supporting Mark during his visits.

Let your soul and spirit fly into the mystic, may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.

