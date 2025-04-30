Yogurt-Marinated Chicken Thighs with Potatoes and Broccolini

by Susan Hanna

This sheet-pan recipe from Food and Wine combines succulent chicken thighs with roasted potatoes and broccolini. Marinate the chicken in a yogurt-lemon-spice mixture. When ready to cook, toss potatoes and broccolini in olive oil, salt and pepper and arrange on a baking sheet. Remove the chicken from the marinade and place on a second baking sheet. Roast the chicken and potatoes for 25 minutes. Remove the potatoes from the oven, flip and add the broccolini to the baking sheet. Return to the oven and cook for another 12-15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the veggies are tender. Cook’s note: I did not use the lemon slices.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used President’s Choice organic yogurt and Old-Fashioned Dijon Mustard. Use freshly squeezed lemon juice and check the dried spices to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

¾ cup (187.5 ml) plain whole-milk strained (Greek-style) yogurt

2 tablespoons (30 ml) fresh lemon juice

2 garlic cloves, grated

1 teaspoon (5 ml) coarse-ground Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon (5 ml) paprika

¾ teaspoon (3.75 ml) ground coriander

5 tablespoons (75 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, divided

3 ½ teaspoons (17.5 ml) kosher salt, divided

1 ½ teaspoons (7.5 ml) black pepper, divided

3 pounds (1.36 kg) bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 8 small thighs)

1 pound (454 g) baby gold potatoes, halved

1 (8-ounce/227 g) bunch broccolini, trimmed

2 lemons, halved crosswise

Preparation: Whisk together yogurt, lemon juice, garlic, mustard, paprika, coriander, 2 tablespoons (30 ml) oil, 2 teaspoons (10 ml) salt, and 1 teaspoon (5 ml) pepper in a large bowl until smooth. Add chicken thighs; toss to coat, rubbing yogurt mixture evenly over chicken. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 4 hours. Preheat oven to 425°F (218°C) with racks in the upper and lower third positions. Toss potatoes and broccolini with remaining 3 tablespoons (45 ml) olive oil, remaining 1 ½ teaspoons (7.5 ml) salt, and remaining ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) pepper in a large bowl until evenly coated. Arrange potatoes, cut sides down, in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet; set broccolini in bowl aside. Remove chicken thighs from marinade; place chicken, skin side up, on a second large rimmed baking sheet; discard marinade. Arrange lemon halves, cut sides down, around chicken. Place baking sheet with chicken on upper rack and baking sheet with potatoes on lower rack of oven; roast for 25 minutes. Remove potatoes from oven, and flip using a thin metal spatula; arrange broccolini on baking sheet with potatoes. Return to oven; continue roasting until potatoes and broccolini are tender and a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of chicken registers 165°F (73.8°C), 12 to 15 minutes. Skim off fat from chicken pan juices and discard. Drizzle pan juices over chicken and vegetables. Serve hot.

From Food and Wine