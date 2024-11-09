delve – In close conversation with Rose Graceling-Moore & Hypatia Rae, November 14

Presented by Almonte Readers & Writers

Thursday, November 14, 2024

6:30 p.m. at Equator Coffee Roasters, 451 Ottawa Street

Admission Pay-what-you-can via Tickets Please

Join local writers Rose Graceling-Moore and Hypatia Rae for an enlightening conversation about the romance genre, its versatile nature and ability to encompass various subgenres with playful, meaningful, and surprising outcomes for readers and writers alike!

As two authors exploring romance writing, Rose and Hypatia will discuss what makes for a great romantic tale, how to build readership across genres, how they approach romance tropes, and how to world-build both ‘real’ world and fantasy worlds. With distinct styles, they will delve into similarities and differences in how they craft love stories in their respective genres, and offer inside views into what connects them to this popular genre of fiction; with Rose concocting sweet and spicy contemporary romance complete with magical elements, and Hypatia taking you to far off places in her second world romantic fantasies (romantasy).

The event will also include short readings from both authors, and questions from the audience about reading, or writing their own, romantic fiction.

About the writers:

Rose Graceling-Moore writes romance in both contemporary and magical realism, with a love of realistic relationships blossoming in pleasantly un-realistic situations, with magical pies, magical bars, and magical summers behind them. Two years ago, she started work on her debut novel, Just One Summer.

Rose loves character-driven stories, and hones her character-building skills through playing D&D, and by digging into psychology in her spare time. She is now working on her third romance novel, and pursuing traditional publishing for her first two.

Rose now lives her own Hallmark-worthy life in small-town Perth, Ontario, with her partner, two cats, and probably too many plants.

Hypatia Rae is a (local) Canadian author who writes fantasy books about characters kissing. She has been regaling family and friends with dramatic tales since early childhood and loves nothing more than creating expansive worlds for her characters, then setting them free so she can document their exploits.

Hypatia is known for her strong characters and compelling worldbuilding. She most often combines romance with a helping of humour. Her debut novel The Witch of Faymeria Wood, released last November on Amazon, with the follow up in April. The final book in the trilogy is due early 2025. Her newest release Rise of the Fae King, is a prequel novella available to purchase as of October 24th, or free to newsletter subscribers.

You can find her at www.hypatiaraebooks.com