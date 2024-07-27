Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - July 27, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – July 27, 2024 July 27, 2024 Diana Filer 1. What is the new Olympic sport in the 2024 Olympics? 2. What is malware? 3. What is ‘shinty’? 4. What is a prop root? 5. Which athletes will lead the Canadian contingent at this year’s Olympic Games parade? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 20, 2024 July 19, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – July 20, 2024 July 21, 2024 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 13, 2024 July 12, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Child’s Muskoka Rocker July 28, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – July 27, 2024 July 28, 2024 For Sale: Briggs and Stratton Power Washer July 25, 2024 Almonte garage sale, July 27 July 25, 2024 The Mill of Kintail has a rebuilt rock wall! July 24, 2024 Two exhibitions opening at Sivarulrasa Gallery July 24, 2024 From the Archives Wild Parsnip pesticide spraying: Just Say No Gardening in Almonte: What a difference a week makes! Roasted Parsnips and Sweet Potatoes with Caper Vinaigrette Thank you to the dedicated volunteers at AGH/FVM Home Hospice North Lanark invites you to a Death Café What is that … Nest? Veteran Frank Davis honoured at the Almonte Legion's Veterans Dinner Minor fire at Levi Home Hardware